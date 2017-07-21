World Share

Money Talks: Harley Davidson shares drop to a one-year low

It seems millennials just don not "live to ride" like their parents might have. And that has hit Harley Davidson. The US motorcycle company's shares dropped to a one-year low after it said it is likely to sell fewer bikes. Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world