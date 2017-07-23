World Share

Strait Talk: Why Erdogan supports Qatar’s Emir Al Thani?

Why Erdogan supports Qatar's Emir Al Thani? The Main Opposition criticizes the 'militaristic policy' Turkey has emerged as an important player in the recent Qatar crisis, AK Party MP Yasin Aktay speaks to Ahmed Al Burai on the country's involvement in the stalemate. Turkey is an important player in the recent Qatar's rift with the GCC countries along with Yemen and Egypt. Turkey is a close ally of the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, having one of its military base in the country, and giving the increasingly isolated country aid during the economic blockade imposed by the Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt while Kuwait has remained neutral. TRT World's Editor-at-large Ahmed Al Burai met with the AK Party Member of Parliament Yasin Aktay to understand the Turkish involvement to resolve the crisis facing Qatar. "President Erdogan's leadership and personality is very respected, he has the leverage to mediate and influence the course of events in the region." While at the same time, the CHP MP cautions that Turkey must not continue its foreign policy without international consensus. "We shouldn't repeat the same mistakes of Syria, in the current unpleasant crisis in the Gulf."