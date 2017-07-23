World Share

Strait Talk: Are the trials against the coup plotters in Turkey fair?

Are the trials against the coup plotters in Turkey fair? We ask Coup Trials lawyer to respond. Since the July 15 failed coup, Turkey has investigated around 170,000 public servants for their links to terror groups it holds responsible for it. Strait Talk's Omer Kablan meets Yasin Samli , a public prosecutor who is part of the coup trials to discuss the challenges of the Judiciary. Over 170,000 public servants are being investigated for their alleged links to terror groups. Out of these 50,000 suspects are in prison. The judiciary has acquitted 35,000 officials of all charges and reinstated them to their previous positions. Yasin Samli is a public prosecutor from Istanbul. He is part of the trials against the coup plotters. He states that not all suspects of the post-coup arrest spree are guilty of their alleged crimes. "Due to its extraordinary nature, it's possible that there are some victims." He further mentions that, "But through the legal process these wrongs can be resolved." There have been questions over the judicial process while the Turkey is in the state of emergency, Samli comments to the Strait Talk, that it's a wrong perception, elaborating that Turkish courts are independent of any influence.