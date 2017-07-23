World Share

Strait Talk: Is Turkey’s judiciary independent while the country is in a state of emergency?

Is Turkey's judiciary independent while the country is in a state of emergency? AK Party MP Talip Kucukcan responds Turkey has come under increasing criticism of how it has handed the coup trials. With the international observers questioning the independence of judiciary in the state of emergency. Talip Kucukcan disagrees with the notion. "Turkey is taking measures to protect its democracy." Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.