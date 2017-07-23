POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Is Turkey’s judiciary independent while the country is in a state of emergency?
03:43
World
Strait Talk: Is Turkey’s judiciary independent while the country is in a state of emergency?
Is Turkey’s judiciary independent while the country is in a state of emergency? AK Party MP Talip Kucukcan responds Turkey has come under increasing criticism of how it has handed the coup trials. With the international observers questioning the independence of judiciary in the state of emergency. Talip Kucukcan disagrees with the notion. “Turkey is taking measures to protect its democracy.” Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 23, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?