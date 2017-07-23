POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel to keep metal detectors in place
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel to keep metal detectors in place
Israel is insisting on keeping metal detectors outside the gates of the Al Aqsa mosque, despite continued protests. But it says it could eventually reduce their use. At a cabinet security meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the security measures are being assessed. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 23, 2017
