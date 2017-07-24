POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Rebels take full control of Idlib province
05:30
World
The War in Syria: Rebels take full control of Idlib province
A coalition of Syrian rebel groups, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, has taken full control of Syria's northwestern province of Idlib. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the group consolidated their grip after fighters from a rival group, Ahrar al Sham completely withdrew from the city. The withdrawal came after a ceasefire deal was reached between the two groups on Friday, ending a week of fierce fighting. TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai weighs in. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?