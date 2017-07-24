POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: UN says Al Aqsa crisis must be resolved by Friday
Clashes have continued between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters as Israel insists it will keep intact metal detectors installed at the Al-Aqsa mosque. The metal detectors were put in place by Israel last week after a fatal shooting incident at the mosque. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 24, 2017
