World Share

Showcase: Commemorating 100 years of aviation history

Technology which transmits sound through beams of light is being used as part of a new installation. The interactive sculpture commemorates 100 years of aviation history at an airfield that was vital to British and American forces during World War II. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world