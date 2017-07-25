POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dr Oz talks about his career and Turkish Muslim roots
19:59
World
"America's Doctor" was catapulted to the limelight over a decade ago, after making appearances on The Oprah Winfrey show. Today, Dr Oz has his own TV show and is a household name, but his claim to fame has not been without controversy. The Newsmakers speaks with Dr Oz about his career, US President Donald Trump's health, and his Turkish Muslim roots. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
