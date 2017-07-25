POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Al Aqsa crisis
Al Aqsa crisis
Israeli officials have heightened security around Al Aqsa mosque, after three Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian gunmen. Protests have since swept the area, with fears the measures could push Palestinians out of the holy site for good.
July 25, 2017
