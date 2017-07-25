POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey steps up economic ties with Qatar
It's been isolated by its neighbors, and for weeks now, Qatar has been looking for alternative supplies of food and other products. Turkey has stood by it throughout the crisis and now it's stepping up trade and investment ties with Qatar. Mobin Nasir has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
