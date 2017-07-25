POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK starts post Brexit trade talks with US
Money Talks: UK starts post Brexit trade talks with US
There are just under two years to go before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. And Britain is trying to get the ball rolling on trade talks with countries outside the EU. British Trade minister Liam Fox is in Washington DC to strengthen one of the UK's most important economic relationships. But as Adefemi Akinsanya reports, securing a trade deal from an increasingly protectionist US will be tough. Interview with James Butterfill, Head of Research & Investment Strategy at ETF Securities.
July 25, 2017
