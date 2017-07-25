What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Money Talks: Kenya elections to be held on August 8

The race between president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga appears to be tightening ahead of Kenya's general elections, with analysts predicting a runoff. Both leading candidates have refused to appear in a televised debate. The economy is a major cause of concern for voters. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world