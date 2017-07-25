POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Elon Musk says he has green light for Hyperloop link
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to send you from New York to Washington DC in less than 30 minutes. Musk says he has received a verbal approval from the government to build a futuristic rail connection between the two cities.
July 25, 2017
