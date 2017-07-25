POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British foreign secretary Boris Johnson visits Japan
02:54
World
Money Talks: British foreign secretary Boris Johnson visits Japan
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been in Tokyo, where has assured his Japanese counterpart of what he described as "transparency and predictability" to minimize the impact of Brexit on companies. But the potential outcome of the divorce could still be a threat to Japanese businesses in the UK. Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo.
July 25, 2017
