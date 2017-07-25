POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: India implements biggest tax reform in 70 years
Money Talks: India implements biggest tax reform in 70 years
Whether you're buying a stick of chewing gum or an airplane in India, from July 1st, you'll be paying a new Goods and Services Tax. It's the biggest tax reform in India's history. It aims to make the country a unified market, doing away with multiple tax regimes in its various states. But Could it also be India's biggest ever economic gamble? We begin with this report by Ishan Russel in New Delhi. Interview with G Venkatesh Rao, advocate at the Supreme Court of India and former legal counsel for the Ministry of Finance. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
