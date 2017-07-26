POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Actor Will Smith is turning his attention to sci-fi
Actor Will Smith is turning his attention to sci-fi
Hot on the heels of his romantic drama, Collateral Beauty, actor Will Smith is turning his attention to sci-fi. The movie 'Bright', tells the story of a racist police officer who has to overcome his negative feelings about aliens to work with his new partner. The film debuted at Comic Con this weekend.
July 26, 2017
