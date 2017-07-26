POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Battle on Lebanon's Syrian border, Hezbollah and Venezuela, and Plastic pollution
Hezbollah says it's close to securing the Lebanese border. Is the group calling the shots over the country's military? Also, Venezuela's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, has been accused of links to Hezbollah. Are the claims true, and what is the nature of these alleged ties? And, we explore why plastic pollution is a massive threat to the planet.
July 26, 2017
