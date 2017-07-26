World Share

Money Talks: Alphabet profit hit by EU fine on Google

Google's parent company, Alphabet has reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenues. That is despite a 2.7 billion dollars fine imposed by the European Commission last month. Sourav Roy looks at how the Internet giant is able to keep on growing despite its huge legal troubles. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world