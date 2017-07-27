POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
John Boyega tackles racism in 'Detroit'
02:16
World
John Boyega tackles racism in 'Detroit'
A street riot which occured in Detroit back in 1967 has been desrcibed by some as one of the most sensational, racially charged occurences in US history. Three people died and many more were injured during the violence. And now their story is being told on the big screen by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and actor John Boyega. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 27, 2017
