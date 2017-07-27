World Share

Money Talks: Gulf oil companies plan to go public

First Saudi Arabia, and now Abu Dhabi. The UAE has become the latest Middle Eastern government to announce plans to sell off part of its energy business. The retail arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company could become publicly traded by the end of this year. Low oil prices are forcing many governments in the region to sell assets to balance their budgets. Nawied Jabarkhyl has more From Dubai. Interview with Dominic Dudley, Editor of the Gulf States News.