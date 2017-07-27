World Share

Roundtable: Cultural appropriation or appreciation​?

There's a lot to admire and learn about cultures that are different to our own, but what happens when appreciation becomes appropriation? Sometimes imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Cultures often borrow from each other. Music, clothing, food, hairstyles and art. But in some situations, cultural appropriation is seen as trivialising or undermining a culture - stripping it of its meaning and importance.