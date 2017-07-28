POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel - Palestine Tensions: Fresh clashes as Palestinians re-enter Al Aqsa
02:16
World
Israel - Palestine Tensions: Fresh clashes as Palestinians re-enter Al Aqsa
As Palestinians return to worship at Al Aqsa, more than 100 people were injured fighting the Israeli police since the July 14 protests began. It follows Israel's decision to remove the security measures from the entrance to the holy site. . Kisha Ferguson reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
