What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Amazon's new series 'The Last Tycoon'

F. Scott Fitzgerald is seen as one of the world's best writers. His work examining the upper middle classes has been the subject of numerous movie adaptations over the years and now it's TV's turn. After a few false starts Amazon has produced a series based on Scott's novel The Last Tycoon. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world