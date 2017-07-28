POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Comics and cartoon art from the Arab world
The British Library is opening up one of the more colourful parts of its collection to the public. It's displaying Arab comics, cartoons, caricatures and graphic novels that convey the political and social history of the region from the 19th to the 21st century. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
