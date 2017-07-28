World Share

Money Talks: Big US companies report second quarter results

If you're a stock analyst working in Europe, from everyone here on Money Talks, our commiserations. It has probably been, what many in your industry have described, as a day of hell. Rarely have so many companies reported their results on one day. Bloomberg estimates their combined market value at three trillion dollars. Interview with David Madden, Market Analyst at CMC Markets in London.