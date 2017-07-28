POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkish PM assures firms of smooth operations
Relations between Turkey and Germany have taken a dip recently. And that's worried the dozens of German companies in Turkey, and the millions of Turkish people in Germany. But the Turkish Prime minister has sought to reassure these firms. Mobin Nasir reports. Interview with Bahadir Kaleagasi, Secretary General of TUSIAD, Turkey's largest business association. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
