World Share

Should drug addicts have children?

A US judge has given prisoners the option of getting sterilised in return for 30 days credit on their sentences. Rights groups have condemned the decision. Judge Sam Benninfield of Tennessee says the move will stop drug addicts having children. But is it illegal? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world