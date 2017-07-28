POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should drug addicts have children?
Should drug addicts have children?
A US judge has given prisoners the option of getting sterilised in return for 30 days credit on their sentences. Rights groups have condemned the decision. Judge Sam Benninfield of Tennessee says the move will stop drug addicts having children. But is it illegal? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
