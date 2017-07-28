POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Splitting Northern Syria, Cyprus reunification and Sterilising prisoners
52:01
World
Splitting Northern Syria, Cyprus reunification and Sterilising prisoners
The Syrian city of Idlib have come under the control of a group once linked to Al Qaeda. It's a major victory for Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham. But with nearby territories controlled by opposition forces and Daesh, are we witnessing the fragmentation of northern Syria? Also, talks have broken down to reunify Cyprus. We discuss the dispute with the Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Tahsin Ertugruloglu. And we debate a controversial decision to offer US prisoners the choice to reduce their sentences in exchange for being sterilised. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?