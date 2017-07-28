July 28, 2017
08:25
08:25
Ethnic conflict in Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed responsibility for an explosion that targeted a largely Hazara neighborhood in Kabul earlier this week. Such attacks are said to be motivated by sectarian divides. Is the central government taking action against the attacks, or is it stoking ethnic tensions?
