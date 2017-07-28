POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK arms trade with Saudi Arabia, Libya's ceasefire and Afghan ethnic conflict
Should the UK sell Saudi Arabia weapons after an air strike killed 140 people in Yemen? Meanwhile, Libya's two main rivals agreed to a ceasefire. Will it last? And is the Afghan government stoking ethnic tensions, while Taliban attacks become more frequent? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
