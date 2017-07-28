POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:31
World
Made in Turkey: Turkey’s fashion industry - Part I
We take an in-depth look at Turkey’s fashion industry speaking to some of the country’s top designers as well as up and coming talent. We also examine the industry as a whole, from the negative impact it has on the environment, to the positive way social media has made the industry more accessible. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 28, 2017
