Cristiano Ronaldo denies tax fraud
It’s one of the biggest sports stories of the summer but for all the wrong reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo has finally appeared in court to answer charges of tax fraud worth over $17 million. The 32-year old has adamantly denied all wrongdoing, and says his 'conscience is clear.' But as Semra Hunter explains, it may not be as straightforward as it seems. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 1, 2017
