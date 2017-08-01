World Share

Cristiano Ronaldo denies tax fraud

It's one of the biggest sports stories of the summer but for all the wrong reasons. Cristiano Ronaldo has finally appeared in court to answer charges of tax fraud worth over $17 million. The 32-year old has adamantly denied all wrongdoing, and says his 'conscience is clear.' But as Semra Hunter explains, it may not be as straightforward as it seems.