Discovery's 'Manhunt' brings true crime back to TV
02:53
World
Crime investigation TV shows are turning into a tired genre according to some critics. With their heyday in the mid 2000s many shows are now being cancelled due to low ratings. But Discovery's 'Manhunt' is being held up as a shining example that could bring 'true crime' TV back to its glory days.
August 1, 2017
