Security bollards turned into 'boll-art'
02:04
World
They're an ugly sign of the times appearing in cities around the world. But the stark concrete bollards installed to prevent vehicle attacks on pedestrians are being beautified by artists, and it looks like its going to stay that way. Here's why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 1, 2017
