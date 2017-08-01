POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigned from his position following corruption allegations, and tapped his brother for the post. What does this mean for Pakistan's democracy, and the opposition - especially Imran Khan's party? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 1, 2017
