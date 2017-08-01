POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nawaz Sharif resigns, Iraq's Russia ties, and EU action against Poland
Nawaz Sharif resigns, Iraq's Russia ties, and EU action against Poland
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigned from his position following corruption allegations, and nominated his brother for the post. What does this mean for Pakistan's democracy? And, Russia is strengthening its presence in Iraq. Do Iraq's warming ties with Moscow signal a drift from Washington? Plus, the EU launched legal action against Poland's right-wing government, saying it is undermining the country's court system. An MP from the ruling party responds.
August 1, 2017
