POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela On the Edge: Trump warns Maduro to release two opponents
02:51
World
Venezuela On the Edge: Trump warns Maduro to release two opponents
US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he holds him "personally responsible" for the health and safety of two jailed opposition leaders. They were arrested on Tuesday, following a controversial election for an assembly with the power to change the constitution. Now, with nearly 140 dead after months of protests, accusations of a dictatorship are growing. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?