World Share

'Fun Mom Dinner' is exploring female relationships

And already aiming to strike that balance is a new movie that's not only a mainly all women production but is set to be a big hit at the box office as well. And going even one step further, comedy 'Fun Mom Dinner' also explores female relationships. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world