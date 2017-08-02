POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition with Duygu Tarkan and Seyda Cetin
04:56
World
'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition with Duygu Tarkan and Seyda Cetin
'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition here in Istanbul takes people back into history using virtual reality. It transports visitors to the 9,000-year-old neolithic settlement of Konya in central Turkey. That's done through the use of 3D prints of archaeological finds, VR headsets and laser-scanned over-views of the mounds. At the virtual archaeological site you can experience life during Turkey's Catalhoyuk settlement era. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?