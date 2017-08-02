What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition with Duygu Tarkan and Seyda Cetin

'The Curious Case of Catalhoyuk' exhibition here in Istanbul takes people back into history using virtual reality. It transports visitors to the 9,000-year-old neolithic settlement of Konya in central Turkey. That's done through the use of 3D prints of archaeological finds, VR headsets and laser-scanned over-views of the mounds. At the virtual archaeological site you can experience life during Turkey's Catalhoyuk settlement era. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world