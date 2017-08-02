POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela vote, Japan’s Shinzo Abe, and Saudi attack ads against Qatar
Venezuela vote, Japan’s Shinzo Abe, and Saudi attack ads against Qatar
Venezuela voted to pass a new constituent assembly on Sunday, which will re-write the constitution. But was it the people’s choice, and will the assembly favour President Maduro? We also ask why Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ratings have fallen into what analysts call the ‘death zone’. Is his sinking popularity linked to what’s been called ‘Abenomics’? And after a Saudi Arabian lobby group in the US launched an ad campaign accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism, we ask who are the advertisements aimed at and why? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
