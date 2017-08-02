World Share

Money Talks: Pakistani PM disqualified by top court

The Panama Papers leaks have just claimed another casualty. Pakistan's top court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office. It says he failed to disclose his assets. Mobin Nasir reports on the money trail that led to him being forced out and what is in store for Pakistan's economy. Interview with South Asia equity analyst at Exotix, Vahaj Ahmed.