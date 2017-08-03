World Share

Roundtable: Are we entering a post-antibiotic era?

The overuse of antibiotics has been likened to a slow-motion tsunami. A wave of devastation that according to some, could annihilate human populations. Are we entering a post-antibiotic world? It was the dawn of a new era of medicine. The first antibiotics were prescribed in the 1930s, with astonishing results. Death rates dropped dramatically and life expectancy increased - as much as eight years. But in trying to save ourselves from deadly infections, have we inadvertently exposed ourselves to more risk? As our bodies become more resistant to antibiotics, one major study says 10 million people will die a year, by 2050....