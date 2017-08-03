POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rula Jebreal talks about her biographical works
06:15
World
Rula Jebreal talks about her biographical works
Palestinian author and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal has openly spoken in many of her works about Israel's apartheid regime. Tensions are still simmering between Palestine and Israel after the Israeli government put metal detectors around al Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. The decision became a source of friction and a symbolic rallying cry in the contest for control and sovereignty over the sacred compound.
August 3, 2017
