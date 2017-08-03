Upcoming Kenyan elections

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Voter confidence may be dropping ahead of next week's presidential elections in Kenya. The country witnessed ethnic violence following the last presidential election in 2007, and evidence of voter tampering is already emerging. What's in store for Kenya's looming election? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 3, 2017
