World Share

Upcoming Kenyan elections

Voter confidence may be dropping ahead of next week's presidential elections in Kenya. The country witnessed ethnic violence following the last presidential election in 2007, and evidence of voter tampering is already emerging. What's in store for Kenya's looming election?