Roundtable: Is the sixth mass extinction upon us?

Biological annihilation'. Scientists say the sixth mass extinction is underway - and it's worse than previously thought. A frightening assault on the foundations of human civilisation'. Scientists say it wouldn't be ethical to talk about the state of the world's species in anything but strong language. For a mass extinction to take place, three-quarters of all species need to disappear. Scientists say human overpopulation and overconsumption are speeding up the process at an alarming pace and the survival of civilisation is at stake.