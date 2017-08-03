POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Kenyan supermarket chain Nakumatt struggles
Money Talks: Kenyan supermarket chain Nakumatt struggles
One of East Africa's most popular supermarket chains struggles to survive. As Kenya prepares for a presidential election, Nakumatt once a celebrated local success story, finds itself desperate to stave off bankruptcy. From a terror attack at it its flagship store to slower than expected economic growth, Adefemi Akinsanya explains why this East African retail gem is falling from grace.
August 3, 2017
