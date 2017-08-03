World Share

Money Talks: Kenyan supermarket chain Nakumatt struggles

One of East Africa's most popular supermarket chains struggles to survive. As Kenya prepares for a presidential election, Nakumatt once a celebrated local success story, finds itself desperate to stave off bankruptcy. From a terror attack at it its flagship store to slower than expected economic growth, Adefemi Akinsanya explains why this East African retail gem is falling from grace. For more, TRT World's Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us in studio.