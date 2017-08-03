POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Aldi and Lidl compete for market share in the US
03:01
World
Money Talks: Aldi and Lidl compete for market share in the US
European discount stores Aldi and Lidl bulk up their presence in the US as a decades-long supermarket battle crosses the Atlantic. The US grocery industry is already embroiled in its own price-war as deflation fuels competitive pressure. Analysts say the furious pace of expansion by the European grocers is likely to further disrupt the US sector. Jade Barker reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 3, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?