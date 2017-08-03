POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Russia orders US to cut 755 diplomatic staff
Relations between Russia and the United States continue to decline. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US will have to cut hundreds of diplomatic staff in the country. US Vice President Mike Pence says the US prefers a cooperative relation but that it will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions, adding that Russia's decision to cut US diplomatic staff was regrettable.
August 3, 2017
