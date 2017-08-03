World Share

Money Talks: Nicholas Maduro wants to replace elected legislators

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro wants to replace elected law makers with his own appointees. A vote to change the constitution has drawn international criticism and sparked violent protests across the country. But as Mobin Nasir reports, with the country's resources at his disposal, President Maduro remains defiant. Interview with Miguel Angel Santos, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for International Development at Harvard University. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world